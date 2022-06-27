John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs Sells 697 Shares of T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TBUX)

John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs lessened its stake in T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TBUX – Get Rating) by 23.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 697 shares during the period. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs owned approximately 0.34% of T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TBUX. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Leo H. Evart Inc. purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $329,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $398,000. Finally, ODonnell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $6,912,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TBUX opened at $48.70 on Monday. T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $48.68 and a twelve month high of $50.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.06 and its 200 day moving average is $49.39.

