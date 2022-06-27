John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs Trims Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs’ holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VUG. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,015.4% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period.

Shares of VUG stock opened at $235.25 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $240.71 and its 200 day moving average is $272.18. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $213.19 and a twelve month high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

