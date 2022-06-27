JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises LondonMetric Property (LON:LMP) Price Target to GBX 340

LondonMetric Property (LON:LMP – Get Rating) had its target price upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 335 ($4.10) to GBX 340 ($4.16) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 41.78% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.43) target price on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 305 ($3.74) price objective on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 320 ($3.92) price objective on shares of LondonMetric Property in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 306.33 ($3.75).

Get LondonMetric Property alerts:

LMP opened at GBX 239.80 ($2.94) on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 251.14 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 262.56. LondonMetric Property has a 1 year low of GBX 229.20 ($2.81) and a 1 year high of GBX 287.20 ($3.52). The stock has a market cap of £2.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.93, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

In related news, insider Andrew Jones sold 281,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 236 ($2.89), for a total transaction of £663,230.80 ($812,384.62). Also, insider Alistair Elliott purchased 50,000 shares of LondonMetric Property stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 236 ($2.89) per share, with a total value of £118,000 ($144,536.99).

About LondonMetric Property (Get Rating)

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a diversified long income portfolio, with 16 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LondonMetric Property Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LondonMetric Property and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.