Judges Scientific (LON:JDG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Judges Scientific (LON:JDG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Judges Scientific stock opened at GBX 6,900 ($84.52) on Monday. Judges Scientific has a fifty-two week low of GBX 5,740 ($70.31) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 8,800 ($107.79). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.12, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 7,426.56 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 7,475.90. The company has a market capitalization of £436.22 million and a PE ratio of 3,434.85.

In related news, insider Alexander Hambro sold 1,000 shares of Judges Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 7,210 ($88.31), for a total value of £72,100 ($88,314.55). Also, insider David Cicurel acquired 4 shares of Judges Scientific stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 8,325 ($101.97) per share, for a total transaction of £333 ($407.89).

Judges Scientific plc designs, manufactures, and sells scientific instruments. The company operates through two segments, Materials Sciences and Vacuum. It offers engineering teaching and research equipment for universities, colleges, schools, and research centers; and research and development systems for food, beverage, dairy, edible oil, and pharmaceutical industries.

