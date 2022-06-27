K-Bro Linen Inc. (KBL) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on July 15th

K-Bro Linen Inc. (TSE:KBL – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, July 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th.

Shares of TSE:KBL opened at C$32.26 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$32.12 and a 200-day moving average price of C$33.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.47. The stock has a market cap of C$345.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.78. K-Bro Linen has a 52-week low of C$29.60 and a 52-week high of C$45.08.

K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C($0.13). The company had revenue of C$61.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$59.16 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that K-Bro Linen will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Ryo Utahara sold 800 shares of K-Bro Linen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$32.80, for a total value of C$26,240.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$89,609.60.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KBL. Acumen Capital reduced their price target on K-Bro Linen from C$52.00 to C$44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Cormark cut their price objective on K-Bro Linen from C$57.00 to C$42.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Raymond James cut their price objective on K-Bro Linen from C$50.00 to C$47.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Laurentian cut their price objective on K-Bro Linen from C$50.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on K-Bro Linen from C$49.00 to C$42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, K-Bro Linen presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$44.63.

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, surgical gowns, and drapes and other linens.

