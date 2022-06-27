KCS Wealth Advisory Acquires New Shares in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL)

KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new position in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 4,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FCAL. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $11,893,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,999,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 44.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 54,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,952,000 after buying an additional 16,753 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 86,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,723,000 after buying an additional 12,813 shares during the period. Finally, Integral Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $675,000.

Get First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF alerts:

Shares of FCAL stock opened at $48.30 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.49. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF has a one year low of $47.77 and a one year high of $57.99.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.093 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 24th.

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Profile (Get Rating)

First California Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company for its wholly owned subsidiary First California Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a full-service commercial bank. The Bank’s operations are primarily located within the areas commonly known as the 101 corridor stretching from the City of Ventura to Calabasas, California, the Moorpark-Simi Valley corridor, the western San Fernando Valley, the Tri-Cities area of Glendale-Burbank-Pasadena, the South Bay, the Inland Empire, north San Diego County, Century City and other parts of Los Angeles, Orange San Luis Obispo and Ventura Counties in Southern California.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.