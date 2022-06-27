KCS Wealth Advisory Sells 12,500 Shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)

KCS Wealth Advisory cut its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating) by 28.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 31,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,500 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 605.5% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 11,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 9,731 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new position in Lloyds Banking Group during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 1.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lloyds Banking Group alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 60 ($0.73) to GBX 61 ($0.75) in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Bank of America raised Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 44 ($0.54) to GBX 45 ($0.55) in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays cut Lloyds Banking Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 58 ($0.71) to GBX 61 ($0.75) in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lloyds Banking Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.67.

Shares of NYSE:LYG opened at $2.13 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market cap of $37.09 billion, a PE ratio of 5.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.45. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a 1-year low of $2.00 and a 1-year high of $3.00.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. Lloyds Banking Group had a net margin of 25.36% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $5.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.20 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lloyds Banking Group plc will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Lloyds Banking Group (Get Rating)

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.