KCS Wealth Advisory Takes $334,000 Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 168,239,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,590,328,000 after purchasing an additional 11,324,742 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 93,972,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,798,238,000 after buying an additional 3,597,108 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,007,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,983,091,000 after buying an additional 3,152,945 shares during the period. WealthNavi Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 30,793,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,000,000 after acquiring an additional 773,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 30,363,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264,389 shares during the period.

VEA opened at $41.58 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.20. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $40.01 and a 12 month high of $53.49.

