Kering (EPA:KER) Given a €670.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Kering (EPA:KER – Get Rating) has been given a €670.00 ($705.26) price target by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 33.33% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on KER. Barclays set a €795.00 ($836.84) price target on Kering in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €650.00 ($684.21) price target on Kering in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €700.00 ($736.84) target price on Kering in a report on Friday, April 22nd. HSBC set a €600.00 ($631.58) target price on Kering in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group set a €700.00 ($736.84) target price on Kering in a report on Monday, June 13th.

Shares of EPA KER opened at €502.50 ($528.95) on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €492.83 and a 200 day moving average price of €584.92. Kering has a 1-year low of €231.35 ($243.53) and a 1-year high of €417.40 ($439.37).

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

