Key Colony Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Key Colony Management LLC bought a new stake in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $809,000. Coterra Energy makes up 0.6% of Key Colony Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the first quarter valued at $81,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth $189,000. Sky Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the first quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the first quarter worth $270,000. 93.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CTRA opened at $26.35 on Monday. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.28 and a 12-month high of $36.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $21.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of -0.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.16 and its 200 day moving average is $26.06.

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.18. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 35.13% and a return on equity of 24.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This is an increase from Coterra Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.50. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 27.91%.

In related news, EVP Stephen P. Bell sold 36,327 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.41, for a total value of $1,286,339.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 351,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,444,348.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Francis Brian Barron sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total value of $1,591,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 291,212 shares in the company, valued at $9,269,277.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 96,327 shares of company stock valued at $3,213,039. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on CTRA shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Susquehanna lowered shares of Coterra Energy from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Coterra Energy from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.64.

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

