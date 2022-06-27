Key Colony Management LLC Makes New Investment in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Key Colony Management LLC acquired a new position in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 26,262 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,373,000. Olin accounts for 1.1% of Key Colony Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Olin by 1,052.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,249,478 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $244,430,000 after buying an additional 3,880,863 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Olin by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,391,847 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $252,618,000 after buying an additional 1,193,359 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Olin by 1,350.2% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,147,699 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $66,015,000 after buying an additional 1,068,558 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Olin by 8,092.4% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 849,220 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $48,847,000 after buying an additional 838,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Olin by 381.5% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 593,025 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,402,000 after buying an additional 469,855 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Olin news, Director C Robert Bunch sold 43,293 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total value of $2,814,910.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott D. Ferguson sold 2,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.98, for a total value of $152,450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,465,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $577,185,456.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,595,576 shares of company stock worth $158,624,719. 9.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE OLN opened at $47.08 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Olin Co. has a 1-year low of $39.90 and a 1-year high of $67.25.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.15. Olin had a return on equity of 58.94% and a net margin of 15.30%. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Olin Co. will post 10.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.97%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup downgraded Olin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com cut Olin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Olin from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Olin from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Olin from $81.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.73.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

