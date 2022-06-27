KeyCorp Weighs in on Central Garden & Pet’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CENT)

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Central Garden & Pet in a report released on Wednesday, June 22nd. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.28 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.62. The consensus estimate for Central Garden & Pet’s current full-year earnings is $2.77 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Central Garden & Pet’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.75 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.00 EPS.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $954.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $935.14 million. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 12.18%.

Separately, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Shares of Central Garden & Pet stock opened at $43.85 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.87 and its 200 day moving average is $45.89. Central Garden & Pet has a 1 year low of $40.03 and a 1 year high of $57.32.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CENT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,675,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,665,000 after purchasing an additional 4,913 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,416,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,270,000 after purchasing an additional 54,065 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,365,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 664,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,969,000 after purchasing an additional 71,092 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 388,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,063,000 after purchasing an additional 6,275 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Nicholas Lahanas sold 7,306 shares of Central Garden & Pet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total transaction of $305,244.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,742,865.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 8.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, and pet containment; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for horses and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions and pillows.

