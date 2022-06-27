Keyera (TSE:KEY) Price Target Cut to C$34.00

Keyera (TSE:KEY – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Raymond James from C$36.50 to C$34.00 in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 17.24% from the company’s previous close. Raymond James also issued estimates for Keyera’s FY2022 earnings at $2.19 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. National Bankshares raised their target price on Keyera from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. CSFB raised their target price on Keyera from C$37.00 to C$40.50 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. TD Securities raised their target price on Keyera from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Keyera from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Keyera from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$35.92.

TSE KEY opened at C$29.00 on Friday. Keyera has a one year low of C$26.34 and a one year high of C$35.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$32.67 and a 200 day moving average of C$30.81. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.81, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Keyera ( TSE:KEY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.48 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$1.69 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Keyera will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. The company operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

