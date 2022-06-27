Kowal Investment Group LLC Purchases 725 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Kowal Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 24.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,657 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. Kowal Investment Group LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 112.1% during the first quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 10,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 5,390 shares during the period. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 25.7% in the first quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 7,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 5.7% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 11,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 29.7% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 77.7% in the first quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 35,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,024,000 after buying an additional 15,740 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $166.13 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $166.74 and a 200-day moving average of $167.98. The company has a market capitalization of $229.71 billion, a PE ratio of 22.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.87. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $145.24 and a 52-week high of $177.62.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.54 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.44% and a net margin of 12.57%. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.93%.

In other PepsiCo news, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $901,816.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,951,235.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total transaction of $800,781.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,523.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PEP. Citigroup boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $194.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group cut their price target on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $183.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $173.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.13.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

