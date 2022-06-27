LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNXSF) Price Target Cut to €60.00

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNXSF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €65.00 ($68.42) to €60.00 ($63.16) in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Societe Generale decreased their target price on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft from €68.00 ($71.58) to €50.00 ($52.63) in a research report on Friday, May 6th. UBS Group upped their target price on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft from €59.00 ($62.11) to €64.00 ($67.37) in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft from €63.00 ($66.32) to €55.00 ($57.89) in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $64.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS LNXSF opened at $38.93 on Friday. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $36.20 and a 1-year high of $76.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.85 and a 200-day moving average of $49.46.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, additives, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates through four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Consumer Protection, and Engineering Materials.

