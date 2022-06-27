Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR) Director Sells $1,729,093.20 in Stock

Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR – Get Rating) Director Cohen Steven A/Sac Capital Mgm sold 163,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total value of $1,729,093.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

On Tuesday, June 21st, Cohen Steven A/Sac Capital Mgm sold 114,889 shares of Laureate Education stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.45, for a total value of $1,315,479.05.

On Thursday, June 16th, Cohen Steven A/Sac Capital Mgm sold 237,975 shares of Laureate Education stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.23, for a total value of $2,672,459.25.

LAUR stock opened at $11.35 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Laureate Education, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.41 and a 52-week high of $19.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 0.80.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Laureate Education from $15.10 to $15.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. lifted its stake in Laureate Education by 264.9% in the 4th quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 32,842,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,988,000 after buying an additional 23,842,575 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Laureate Education by 80.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,900,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,165,000 after purchasing an additional 4,858,080 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,298,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,487,000 after buying an additional 512,549 shares during the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 6,195,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,828,000 after buying an additional 302,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,304,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,013,000 after buying an additional 511,333 shares during the last quarter. 72.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. The company offers a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

