LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) PT Lowered to $62.00 at Needham & Company LLC

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $105.00 to $62.00 in a report published on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of LendingTree in a research note on Monday, March 28th. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of LendingTree in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of LendingTree from $180.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Northland Securities lowered LendingTree from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LendingTree in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $149.50.

NASDAQ:TREE opened at $50.55 on Friday. LendingTree has a fifty-two week low of $48.32 and a fifty-two week high of $228.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $645.32 million, a PE ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.62 and its 200 day moving average is $100.35.

LendingTree ( NASDAQ:TREE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by $0.40. The company had revenue of $283.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.65 million. LendingTree had a net margin of 3.54% and a negative return on equity of 4.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that LendingTree will post -2.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark A. Ernst purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $65.67 per share, with a total value of $656,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $656,700. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 16.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rubric Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in LendingTree during the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,751,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in LendingTree in the fourth quarter valued at about $18,807,000. HST Ventures LLC bought a new stake in LendingTree during the fourth quarter valued at $10,992,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of LendingTree by 121.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 119,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,687,000 after purchasing an additional 65,700 shares during the period. Finally, Bernzott Capital Advisors increased its position in LendingTree by 38.3% in the first quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 217,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,011,000 after buying an additional 60,154 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LT Intermediate Company, LLC, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, reverse mortgage, and home equity loans; lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

