LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LPL shares. StockNews.com cut LG Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of LG Display from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of LG Display from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Bank of America cut LG Display from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th.
LG Display stock opened at $5.95 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. LG Display has a 12-month low of $5.72 and a 12-month high of $10.96.
The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 2.55%. LG Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.18%.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of LG Display by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,291 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares during the period. Alera Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LG Display in the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LG Display in the fourth quarter valued at about $112,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LG Display during the first quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in shares of LG Display during the first quarter worth about $137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.46% of the company’s stock.
LG Display Co, Ltd. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels. Its TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, mobile devices, and automotive displays.
