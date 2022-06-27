LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LPL shares. StockNews.com cut LG Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of LG Display from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of LG Display from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Bank of America cut LG Display from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th.

LG Display stock opened at $5.95 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. LG Display has a 12-month low of $5.72 and a 12-month high of $10.96.

LG Display ( NYSE:LPL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The electronics maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.10). LG Display had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 3.58%. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that LG Display will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 2.55%. LG Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.18%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of LG Display by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,291 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares during the period. Alera Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LG Display in the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LG Display in the fourth quarter valued at about $112,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LG Display during the first quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in shares of LG Display during the first quarter worth about $137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.46% of the company’s stock.

LG Display Co, Ltd. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels. Its TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, mobile devices, and automotive displays.

