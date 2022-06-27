Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY) Receives $12.40 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.40.

LICY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Li-Cycle from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Li-Cycle from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Li-Cycle from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Li-Cycle from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Li-Cycle from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd.

Shares of NYSE LICY opened at $7.37 on Friday. Li-Cycle has a fifty-two week low of $5.90 and a fifty-two week high of $14.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 26.98 and a current ratio of 27.12.

Li-Cycle ( NYSE:LICY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 14th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.03). Li-Cycle had a negative net margin of 1,097.02% and a negative return on equity of 16.02%. The business had revenue of $8.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.98 million. On average, analysts forecast that Li-Cycle will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LICY. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Li-Cycle during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Li-Cycle during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Li-Cycle by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Li-Cycle by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Li-Cycle during the 1st quarter worth $85,000. 24.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. engages in the lithium-ion battery resource recovery and lithium-ion battery recycling business in North America. The company offers a mix of cathode and anode battery materials, including lithium, nickel, and cobalt, as well as graphite, copper, and aluminum; and copper and aluminum metals.

