LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price on shares of LightPath Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

LPTH opened at $1.29 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.98. The company has a market capitalization of $34.89 million, a PE ratio of -6.79 and a beta of 1.33. LightPath Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.19 and a 1 year high of $2.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

LightPath Technologies ( NASDAQ:LPTH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.83 million. LightPath Technologies had a negative return on equity of 15.63% and a negative net margin of 14.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that LightPath Technologies will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Darcie Peck bought 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.08 per share, for a total transaction of $46,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of LightPath Technologies by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,834 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 7,925 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of LightPath Technologies by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,228,084 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,419,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of LightPath Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of LightPath Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of LightPath Technologies by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 112,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. 42.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light. Its products are used in defense products, medical devices, laser aided industrial tools, automotive safety applications, barcode scanners, optical data storage, hybrid fiber coax datacom, telecommunications, machine vision and sensors, and other industries.

