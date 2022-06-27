Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) Receives $40.70 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.70.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Lithium Americas from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

LAC stock opened at $21.82 on Wednesday. Lithium Americas has a twelve month low of $12.56 and a twelve month high of $41.56. The company has a quick ratio of 51.19, a current ratio of 51.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.62 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.49.

Lithium Americas ( NYSE:LAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.21). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lithium Americas will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Lithium Americas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Lithium Americas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lithium Americas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 169.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 725.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. 17.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States and Argentina. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada; and Pastos Grandes project located in the Salta province of Argentina.

