Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) Receives $40.70 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.70.
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Lithium Americas from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th.
LAC stock opened at $21.82 on Wednesday. Lithium Americas has a twelve month low of $12.56 and a twelve month high of $41.56. The company has a quick ratio of 51.19, a current ratio of 51.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.62 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.49.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Lithium Americas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Lithium Americas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lithium Americas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 169.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 725.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. 17.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Lithium Americas Company Profile (Get Rating)
Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States and Argentina. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada; and Pastos Grandes project located in the Salta province of Argentina.
