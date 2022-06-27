LondonMetric Property Plc (LON:LMP) Receives GBX 297 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of LondonMetric Property Plc (LON:LMP – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 297 ($3.64).

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LMP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of LondonMetric Property in a report on Monday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 305 ($3.74) price target on shares of LondonMetric Property in a report on Friday, May 13th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 320 ($3.92) price target on shares of LondonMetric Property in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of LondonMetric Property in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.43) price target on shares of LondonMetric Property in a report on Thursday, May 5th.

Get LondonMetric Property alerts:

In other news, insider Andrew Jones sold 281,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 236 ($2.89), for a total transaction of £663,230.80 ($812,384.62). Also, insider Alistair Elliott purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 236 ($2.89) per share, for a total transaction of £118,000 ($144,536.99).

LMP opened at GBX 239 ($2.93) on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 251.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 262.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.93, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of £2.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.05. LondonMetric Property has a 1 year low of GBX 229.20 ($2.81) and a 1 year high of GBX 287.20 ($3.52).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of GBX 2.65 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This is an increase from LondonMetric Property’s previous dividend of $2.20. This represents a yield of 1.07%. LondonMetric Property’s dividend payout ratio is 0.11%.

About LondonMetric Property (Get Rating)

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a diversified long income portfolio, with 16 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LondonMetric Property Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LondonMetric Property and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.