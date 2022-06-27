Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Upgraded to “Hold” at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) to a hold rating in a report published on Friday. The firm currently has $300.00 target price on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on LULU. UBS Group cut their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $430.00 to $365.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $435.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $370.00 to $345.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $423.88.

NASDAQ LULU opened at $293.36 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $310.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $332.02. Lululemon Athletica has a one year low of $251.51 and a one year high of $485.83. The firm has a market cap of $37.45 billion, a PE ratio of 37.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.30.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 39.23% and a net margin of 15.36%. The business’s revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, March 29th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 268 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 3.7% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 838 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 604 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,487 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 891 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

