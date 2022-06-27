Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVLU) Receives $18.11 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVLU – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.11.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LVLU shares. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Bank of America lowered Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $14.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Cowen upped their target price on Lulu’s Fashion Lounge to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from $33.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th.

Shares of LVLU stock opened at $12.28 on Friday. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge has a twelve month low of $5.10 and a twelve month high of $21.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.31.

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge ( NASDAQ:LVLU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $96.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.10 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lulu’s Fashion Lounge will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge by 27.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge by 45.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 6,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J. Goldman & Co LP increased its position in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge by 7.8% during the first quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP now owns 227,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 16,459 shares during the last quarter. 51.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lulu's Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc operates as an online retailer of women's clothing, shoes, and accessories. The company offers dresses, tops, bottoms, bridal wear, intimates, swimwear, footwear, and accessories under the Lulus brand. It sells its products through owned media, which primarily consists of its website, mobile app, social media platforms, email, and SMS; and earned and paid media, as well as social media platforms.

