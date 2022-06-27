Lument Finance Trust, Inc. (LFT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 on July 15th

Lument Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:LFT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the technology company on Friday, July 15th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th.

LFT opened at $2.58 on Monday. Lument Finance Trust has a 1 year low of $2.25 and a 1 year high of $4.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56, a current ratio of 7.16 and a quick ratio of 7.16. The firm has a market cap of $134.74 million, a PE ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.19.

Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). Lument Finance Trust had a net margin of 25.54% and a return on equity of 8.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lument Finance Trust will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on Lument Finance Trust from $4.50 to $3.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded Lument Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.31.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lument Finance Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lument Finance Trust by 115.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 68,495 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 36,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lument Finance Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $331,000. 59.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lument Finance Trust, Inc, a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in, financing, and managing a portfolio of commercial real estate (CRE) debt investments in the United States. The company primarily invests in transitional floating rate commercial mortgage loans on middle market multi-family assets; and other CRE -related investments, including mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities, fixed rate loans, construction loans, and other CRE debt instruments.

