Lument Finance Trust, Inc. (LFT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 on July 15th

Lument Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:LFT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the technology company on Friday, July 15th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th.
LFT opened at $2.58 on Monday. Lument Finance Trust has a 1 year low of $2.25 and a 1 year high of $4.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56, a current ratio of 7.16 and a quick ratio of 7.16. The firm has a market cap of $134.74 million, a PE ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.19.
Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). Lument Finance Trust had a net margin of 25.54% and a return on equity of 8.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lument Finance Trust will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lument Finance Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lument Finance Trust by 115.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 68,495 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 36,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lument Finance Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $331,000. 59.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Lument Finance Trust
Lument Finance Trust, Inc, a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in, financing, and managing a portfolio of commercial real estate (CRE) debt investments in the United States. The company primarily invests in transitional floating rate commercial mortgage loans on middle market multi-family assets; and other CRE -related investments, including mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities, fixed rate loans, construction loans, and other CRE debt instruments.
