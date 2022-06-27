LunchMoney (LMY) Market Cap Reaches $141,468.88

LunchMoney (LMY) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 27th. One LunchMoney coin can now be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. LunchMoney has a total market capitalization of $141,468.88 and $2.00 worth of LunchMoney was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, LunchMoney has traded up 4.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About LunchMoney

LunchMoney (CRYPTO:LMY) is a coin. It was first traded on March 15th, 2018. LunchMoney’s total supply is 189,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 144,763,932 coins. LunchMoney’s official Twitter account is @LunchToken . The official message board for LunchMoney is medium.com/@lunchmoney . The official website for LunchMoney is www.lunchmoney.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Restaurant P.I. is a Blockchain decentralized platform that serves as a portal between local restaurant owners and customers. Blockchain technology ensures transparency and trust in the business and customer relationship. Exclusive deals and discounts are offered to loyal customers and authentic feedback is rewarded with cryptocurrencies. Lunch Money is a universal loyalty rewards program that incentivizes real feedback from restaurant and eatery patrons worldwide. Lunch Money is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum Blockchain. “

LunchMoney Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LunchMoney directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LunchMoney should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LunchMoney using one of the exchanges listed above.

