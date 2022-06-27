Madden Advisory Services Inc. Boosts Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Madden Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,631 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of Madden Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Madden Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,485,812,000. Wealthsimple Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,014,158,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 176.4% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,831,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,084,000 after buying an additional 1,168,628 shares in the last quarter. Hernani LP acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,742,000. Finally, New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 963.3% during the 4th quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,043,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,785,000 after buying an additional 944,931 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $196.05 on Monday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $181.67 and a 52-week high of $244.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $202.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.55.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.