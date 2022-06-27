Madden Advisory Services Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Madden Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,810 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 73 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Industrials ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Madden Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Madden Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $1,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Get Vanguard Industrials ETF alerts:

Shares of VIS stock opened at $166.34 on Monday. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 1 year low of $157.99 and a 1 year high of $208.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.88.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.