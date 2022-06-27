Madden Advisory Services Inc. Has $604,000 Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Madden Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,684 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 369 shares during the quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacific Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 44,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,344,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. DBK Financial Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. DBK Financial Counsel LLC now owns 20,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truefg LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Truefg LLC now owns 8,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

BATS IEFA opened at $60.03 on Monday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.42.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.