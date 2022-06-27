Madden Advisory Services Inc. Sells 39 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Madden Advisory Services Inc. cut its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 39 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises about 0.8% of Madden Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Madden Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QQQ. Well Done LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 6,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth $267,000. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth $5,968,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,313,000 after acquiring an additional 4,147 shares during the period. Finally, Ascent Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth $542,000. 42.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $295.18 on Monday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $269.28 and a 12 month high of $408.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $303.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $341.02.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.527 per share. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.