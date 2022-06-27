Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Shares Purchased by Insight Folios Inc

Insight Folios Inc boosted its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,904 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 8,796 shares during the period. Magellan Midstream Partners accounts for approximately 2.5% of Insight Folios Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Insight Folios Inc owned approximately 0.05% of Magellan Midstream Partners worth $5,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MMP. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 59.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,132,338 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $145,467,000 after buying an additional 1,165,745 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 11,064,905 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $513,854,000 after buying an additional 657,431 shares during the last quarter. Fractal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $18,223,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,450,980 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $113,824,000 after buying an additional 238,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 72.4% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $18,576,000 after purchasing an additional 168,043 shares during the period. 53.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MMP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Mizuho raised their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $52.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.09.

Shares of MMP opened at $47.52 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.06 and a 200-day moving average of $48.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 52 week low of $43.58 and a 52 week high of $53.75.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $631.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.74 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 51.92% and a net margin of 33.36%. The business’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $1.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $4.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.73%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.42%.

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. It operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. The company operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

