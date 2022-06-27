Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA) Receives $8.17 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.17.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MGTA. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Magenta Therapeutics from $17.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Magenta Therapeutics from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Magenta Therapeutics from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ MGTA opened at $1.30 on Friday. Magenta Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.92 and a 52-week high of $10.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.34 and a 200-day moving average of $2.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.44 million, a PE ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 2.25.

Magenta Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:MGTA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.05). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Magenta Therapeutics will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MGTA. Deep Track Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $21,574,000. TCG Crossover Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,844,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,786,000. Woodline Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 201.1% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 796,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after purchasing an additional 531,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 420.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 596,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,336,000 after purchasing an additional 481,753 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.63% of the company’s stock.

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops medicines to bring the curative power of stem cell transplants to patients with blood cancers, genetic diseases, and autoimmune diseases. It develops MGTA-117, an anti-CD117 antibody that targets hematopoietic stem cells (HSCs) and genetically mutated stem cells that cause acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes, which is under Phase I/II clinical trial; CD45-antibody drug conjugate that targets HSCs and immune cells, which is in investigational new drug application enabling studies for potential use as a single-agent in autoimmune diseases and hematology-oncology transplants; and MGTA-145 that is in Phase II clinical trial for use in autologous and allogeneic transplants.

