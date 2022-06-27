Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) Receives $25.95 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.95.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MGY. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th.

In other Magnolia Oil & Gas news, Director Ltd. Enervest sold 7,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total transaction of $202,575,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,912,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $294,745,274.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the third quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 67.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,429,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,429,000 after purchasing an additional 573,658 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 3.2% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 55,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the third quarter valued at approximately $654,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 2.8% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 36,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. 96.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MGY stock opened at $21.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 52-week low of $12.79 and a 52-week high of $30.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 2.11.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $377.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.63 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 41.80% and a return on equity of 55.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 80.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Magnolia Oil & Gas will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

