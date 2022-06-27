Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.43.

MRO has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Marathon Oil in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Marathon Oil from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Susquehanna upgraded Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st.

Shares of NYSE MRO opened at $22.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.60 billion, a PE ratio of 7.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Marathon Oil has a twelve month low of $10.41 and a twelve month high of $33.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.22.

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 35.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Marathon Oil will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. This is an increase from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is presently 11.15%.

In other news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 65,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.63, for a total value of $1,671,537.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 30,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total value of $849,056.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 290,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,154,880.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 175,220 shares of company stock worth $4,766,850. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MRO. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Marathon Oil by 4,155.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 3,277 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Marathon Oil in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,881,000. Man Group plc raised its holdings in Marathon Oil by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 251,761 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,442,000 after purchasing an additional 45,039 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Marathon Oil by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 458,653 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,270,000 after purchasing an additional 66,220 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Oil in the 3rd quarter worth about $877,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

