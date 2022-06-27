Marks Wealth LLC Sells 259,894 Shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Marks Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Rating) by 49.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 270,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 259,894 shares during the quarter. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF makes up about 2.3% of Marks Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Marks Wealth LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $7,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PAVE. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 925.9% in the fourth quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 124.8% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 92.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 225.7% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000.

Shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF stock opened at $23.35 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.71. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 52 week low of $13.80 and a 52 week high of $17.80.

