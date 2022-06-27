Marks Wealth LLC Takes Position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

Marks Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 325,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $19,978,000. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF comprises 6.1% of Marks Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Marks Wealth LLC owned 0.58% of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the third quarter valued at $4,362,000. Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 3,699 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after buying an additional 1,383 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 78.7% in the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 11,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 5,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $473,000.

XME stock opened at $46.09 on Monday. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a 1 year low of $38.65 and a 1 year high of $66.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.85.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

