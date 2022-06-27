Maro (MARO) Price Up 16.6% This Week

Maro (MARO) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 27th. One Maro coin can currently be purchased for $0.0289 or 0.00000136 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Maro has a total market capitalization of $20.57 million and $175,916.00 worth of Maro was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Maro has traded up 16.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Maro Coin Profile

MARO is a coin. It was first traded on March 6th, 2018. Maro’s total supply is 956,559,371 coins and its circulating supply is 711,697,216 coins. Maro’s official Twitter account is @ttc_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Maro is https://reddit.com/r/TTC_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maro’s official website is ma.ro/# . The official message board for Maro is medium.com/ttc-official-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Maro is designed to provide an efficient easy-to-use platform for value exchange and secure financial service for global citizens. “

Buying and Selling Maro

