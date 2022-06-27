Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Sold by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management cut its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 53,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,111 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $9,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Marriott International by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp raised its position in Marriott International by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in Marriott International by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its position in Marriott International by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 4,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC raised its position in Marriott International by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAR opened at $139.39 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $166.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93. The stock has a market cap of $45.62 billion, a PE ratio of 30.91 and a beta of 1.57. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.23 and a 52-week high of $195.90.

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 116.74%. The company’s revenue was up 81.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.61%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MAR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marriott International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Marriott International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Marriott International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.44.

In related news, insider Craig S. Smith sold 3,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $674,695.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,252 shares in the company, valued at $3,561,620. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Debra L. Lee sold 2,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.30, for a total transaction of $367,438.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,224 shares in the company, valued at $209,671.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

