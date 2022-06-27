Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Shares Sold by Central Bank & Trust Co.

Central Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,234 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,695 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Masco were worth $2,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Masco by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 143,516 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,077,000 after buying an additional 37,122 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Masco by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 104,341 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,326,000 after purchasing an additional 38,925 shares during the period. FCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Masco by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 23,686 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 4,786 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Masco by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 181,868 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,771,000 after purchasing an additional 7,039 shares during the period. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Masco by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 112,084 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,871,000 after purchasing an additional 19,201 shares during the period. 93.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Masco alerts:

In other news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of Masco stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.88, for a total value of $498,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 298,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,878,954.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles K. Stevens III sold 7,000 shares of Masco stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total value of $394,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $572,820.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MAS shares. Barclays cut their price objective on Masco from $75.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Masco from $68.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Masco from $75.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Masco in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Masco has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.33.

MAS stock opened at $51.80 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.66. Masco Co. has a 52-week low of $46.27 and a 52-week high of $71.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.68. The company has a market capitalization of $12.22 billion, a PE ratio of 22.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.23.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. Masco had a return on equity of 3,870.83% and a net margin of 6.38%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. Masco’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.34%.

Masco Profile (Get Rating)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.