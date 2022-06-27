Maxim Group Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Charge Enterprises (NASDAQ:CRGE)

Maxim Group restated their buy rating on shares of Charge Enterprises (NASDAQ:CRGE – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning. They currently have a $8.00 price objective on the stock.
NASDAQ CRGE opened at $5.46 on Friday. Charge Enterprises has a 52 week low of $2.51 and a 52 week high of $8.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.12.
Charge Enterprises (NASDAQ:CRGE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $162.98 million during the quarter.
About Charge Enterprises (Get Rating)
Charge Enterprises Inc engages in building the electrification and telecommunications infrastructure for electric vehicle charging(EVC) and wireless network infrastructure, including 5G, tower, distributed antennae systems, small cell, and electrical infrastructure. The company operates through Telecommunications and Infrastructure segments.
