McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Shares Sold by Insight Folios Inc

Insight Folios Inc lessened its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 315 shares during the period. Insight Folios Inc’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MKC. First National Bank of South Miami raised its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 843.8% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 65.3% in the fourth quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 74.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MKC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McCormick & Company, Incorporated presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.00.

MKC opened at $87.84 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $77.85 and a 52-week high of $107.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $93.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.18. The company has a market cap of $23.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.45.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 8th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.43%.

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, CFO Michael R. Smith sold 19,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.04, for a total transaction of $2,079,343.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,025 shares in the company, valued at $9,678,321. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 15.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated (Get Rating)

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.