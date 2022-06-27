MCIA Inc Grows Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

MCIA Inc boosted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,495 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 2.1% of MCIA Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. MCIA Inc’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 11 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Allan LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. 72.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $116.46 on Monday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.26 and a 12 month high of $188.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 trillion, a P/E ratio of 56.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.16.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $116.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.52 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 21.60%. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,370.19, for a total value of $114,586.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 173 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $375,275.06. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,989 shares in the company, valued at $12,991,458.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,837 shares of company stock worth $10,642,923. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $197.50 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $194.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $205.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Cowen reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $212.50 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $182.50 to $172.50 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.07.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

