MCIA Inc Grows Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

MCIA Inc boosted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,495 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 2.1% of MCIA Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. MCIA Inc’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 11 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Allan LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. 72.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $116.46 on Monday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.26 and a 12 month high of $188.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 trillion, a P/E ratio of 56.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.16.
In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,370.19, for a total value of $114,586.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 173 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $375,275.06. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,989 shares in the company, valued at $12,991,458.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,837 shares of company stock worth $10,642,923. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.
AMZN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $197.50 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $194.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $205.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Cowen reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $212.50 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $182.50 to $172.50 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.07.
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.
