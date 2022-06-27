McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Sold by Northwest Investment Counselors LLC

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC cut its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $2,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCK. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 85.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.31, for a total transaction of $996,457.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 82,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,293,444.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 1,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.20, for a total transaction of $468,482.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,114,932.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 86,802 shares of company stock valued at $28,300,233. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MCK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $292.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $325.00 to $361.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $280.00 to $331.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson to $380.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $325.00 to $361.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McKesson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $328.69.

Shares of NYSE:MCK opened at $321.55 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $320.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $288.72. The firm has a market cap of $46.17 billion, a PE ratio of 44.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.66. McKesson Co. has a 12-month low of $186.61 and a 12-month high of $339.94.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $5.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.06 by ($0.23). McKesson had a net margin of 0.42% and a negative return on equity of 538.84%. The business had revenue of $66.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 23.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. McKesson’s payout ratio is 26.07%.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

