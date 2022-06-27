Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Holdings Lifted by NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 2,864.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 204,761 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 197,854 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $16,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MRK. New World Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $414,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 22,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,750,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 17,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Brick & Kyle Associates lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 62,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

MRK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.60.

Shares of NYSE:MRK opened at $93.13 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $235.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.58. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.89 and a 52 week high of $94.92.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $15.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 26.27% and a return on equity of 47.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.37%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile (Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.