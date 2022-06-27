Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Price Target Increased to $102.00 by Analysts at Cowen

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by analysts at Cowen from $95.00 to $102.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.62% from the stock’s current price.

MRK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Cowen lifted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday, June 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.82.

NYSE MRK opened at $93.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $88.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.58. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $70.89 and a one year high of $94.92.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.33. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 26.27% and a return on equity of 47.86%. The firm had revenue of $15.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 178,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,676,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at $95,000. Offit Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.5% during the first quarter. Offit Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.4% during the first quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 35,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,878,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter valued at $842,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

