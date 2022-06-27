Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Chardan Capital decreased their price target on shares of Mesoblast from $6.50 to $2.50 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.25.

Get Mesoblast alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MESO opened at $2.54 on Friday. Mesoblast has a 52-week low of $2.32 and a 52-week high of $8.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.02. The stock has a market cap of $330.43 million, a PE ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 3.05.

Mesoblast ( NASDAQ:MESO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $2.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.85 million. Mesoblast had a negative return on equity of 16.77% and a negative net margin of 921.09%. Analysts predict that Mesoblast will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Mesoblast by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 36,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Lattice Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mesoblast in the fourth quarter valued at about $144,000. Sio Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mesoblast during the fourth quarter worth about $128,000. Summit X LLC bought a new position in shares of Mesoblast during the first quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Mesoblast in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Institutional investors own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Mesoblast Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mesoblast Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes allogeneic cellular medicines in the United States, Australia, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and Switzerland. The company offers products in the areas of cardiovascular, spine orthopedic disorder, oncology, hematology, and immune-mediated and inflammatory diseases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mesoblast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesoblast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.