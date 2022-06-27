Meta Platforms, Inc. (META) (NASDAQ:FB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (META) (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (META) stock opened at $196.64 on Friday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $169.00 and a 52-week high of $384.33.

In other Meta Platforms, Inc. (META) news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.89, for a total transaction of $56,734.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,170,987.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

