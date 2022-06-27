MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of MIXT stock opened at $8.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.97 and a 200 day moving average of $11.09. The stock has a market cap of $208.77 million, a P/E ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 0.85. MiX Telematics has a twelve month low of $8.11 and a twelve month high of $16.79.

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $36.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.14 million. MiX Telematics had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 6.24%. Research analysts anticipate that MiX Telematics will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.048 per share. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. MiX Telematics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.34%.

In related news, Director Ian Jacobs purchased 190,600 shares of MiX Telematics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.40 per share, for a total transaction of $76,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,744,575 shares in the company, valued at $13,497,830. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 555,225 shares of company stock valued at $218,444 and have sold 1,149 shares valued at $438. 23.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MIXT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MiX Telematics by 24.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of MiX Telematics by 1.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 105,887 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of MiX Telematics by 8.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,168,803 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,388,000 after acquiring an additional 95,400 shares during the last quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MiX Telematics by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 563,630 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,107,000 after acquiring an additional 8,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edenbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of MiX Telematics by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,634,469 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,611,000 after acquiring an additional 174,343 shares during the last quarter.

MiX Telematics Limited provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service (Saas) delivery model. The company offers MiX Fleet Manager, a web-based application, which provides commercial fleet management solution that gives user live and historical views of driver and vehicle performance information, including vehicle tracking and status information, as well as alerts and notifications; MiX Asset Manager, a portfolio of asset tracking products comprising generators, light towers, storage tanks, and pumps; and Matrix, a mobile asset management solutions that offers real-time and historical vehicle tracking and positioning, unauthorized vehicle use alerts, panic emergency response, crash alerts, driver behavior alerts, fuel tax logbooks, and vehicle maintenance notifications for entry-level fleets and consumers.

