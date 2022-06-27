Mizuho Cuts NIO (NYSE:NIO) Price Target to $48.00

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by analysts at Mizuho from $55.00 to $48.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s target price indicates a potential upside of 99.34% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on NIO. Citigroup decreased their price target on NIO from $87.00 to $41.10 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on NIO from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. UBS Group upgraded NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Nomura decreased their price objective on NIO from $67.10 to $51.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.41.

NYSE:NIO opened at $24.08 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. NIO has a 1-year low of $11.67 and a 1-year high of $55.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.54 and a beta of 2.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.06.

NIO ( NYSE:NIO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by $0.24. NIO had a negative return on equity of 24.99% and a negative net margin of 19.67%. The business had revenue of $9.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.48) EPS. NIO’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that NIO will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bellevue Group AG bought a new stake in shares of NIO during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIO during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIO during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of NIO during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of NIO by 500.0% during the first quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.98% of the company’s stock.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

