Morgan Stanley Cuts Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Price Target to $148.00

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $161.00 to $148.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $153.00 to $151.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $152.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $153.00 to $150.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Darden Restaurants from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Darden Restaurants has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $141.47.

NYSE:DRI opened at $119.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $14.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.32. Darden Restaurants has a 12 month low of $110.96 and a 12 month high of $164.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $124.54 and its 200 day moving average is $133.73.

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.16). Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 39.05% and a net margin of 9.89%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a $1.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. This is a boost from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is 59.46%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Darden Restaurants by 5.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,832,043 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,104,832,000 after purchasing an additional 857,052 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,373,923 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,911,012,000 after buying an additional 362,658 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,652,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,303,338,000 after buying an additional 126,957 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,513,669 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $830,579,000 after buying an additional 171,741 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,339,848 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $351,518,000 after buying an additional 18,371 shares during the period. 90.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 30, 2021, it owned and operated 1,834 restaurants, which included 875 under the Olive Garden, 533 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 170 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 63 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 42 under the Bahama Breeze, and 26 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

